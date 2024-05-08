KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Bursa Malaysia trended marginally lower but remained above the 1,600 level at midafternoon on profit-taking activities especially in banking sector heavyweights.

At 3.02pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.44 points to 1,604.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,605.68. The benchmark index opened 1.28 points higher at 1,606.96.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 570 to 487, while 457 counters were unchanged, 815 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 4.06 billion units worth RM2.06 billion.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank was down five sen to RM9.79, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare eased one sen each to RM4.20 and RM6.30, CIMB lost seven sen to RM6.74 and Tenaga Nasional fell 10 sen to RM12.38.

As for the actives, BCM Alliance rose one sen to two sen, MYEG gained five sen to 97 sen, Techna-X and Harvest Miracle were flat at one sen and 11 sen respectively, while TWL gained half-a-sen to three sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 1.04 points to 12,099.51, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 2.09 points to 11,717.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 19.55 points to 12,322.43.

The FBM 70 Index climbed 54.87 points to 16,968.69 and the FBM ACE Index gained 7.28 points to 5,095.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 59.07 points to 17,466.01, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.37 of a point to 192.91, the Plantation Index appreciated 61.95 points to 7,501.60, and the Energy Index picked up 3.70 points to 979.71. ― Bernama