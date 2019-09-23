Malay Mail

Ringgit opens lower on lack of demand

Published 1 hour ago on 23 September 2019

The ringgit rose against the euro to 4.5971/6031 from 4.6040/6.101 and strengthened against the British pound at 5.2062/2141 from 5.2196/2254. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today, on lack of buying interest. 

At 9.09am, the ringgit was at 4.1720/1770 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of  4.1680/1720.

A dealer said demand for the US dollar would likely to sustain over the short-term as financial markets continue to focus on geopolitical risks. 

In recent weeks, the greenback saw large speculators and hedge funds increasing their net-long positions to the highest amount since June.  

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies. 

The domestic unit rose against the euro to 4.5971/6031 from 4.6040/6.101 and strengthened against the British pound at 5.2062/2141 from 5.2196/2254. 

It eased against the yen to 3.8716/8773 from 3.8589/8637 and declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0315/0365 from 3.0297/0337. — Bernama

