Petronas to announce succession plan soon as Mohd Anuar steps down

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will announce a succession plan soon following the departure of its executive vice president and upstream business chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib.

Chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh today also confirmed Mohd Anuar would be leaving the national oil company this week.

“Petronas has a strong retention policy, but we do respect personal choices. Datuk Mohd Anuar has notified us that he’s got his personal preference (to leave Petronas), I respect that.

“We have a strong succession plan in place, and it (the departure of Mohd Anuar) does not have any impact to our business plans going forward,” he told reporters after the announcement of Petronas’ half-year financial performance ended June 30, 2019, here today.

News reports on Mohd Anuar’s departure had first surfaced in June this year, however, the national oil giant denied it.

It was reported Mohd Anuar to leave Petronas due to personal reasons.

Mohd Anuar, 51, built his career in the industry in the international oil firm Shell and was its vice president for Upstream International Asia and chairman of Shell Malaysia before he joined Petronas in 2012. — Bernama