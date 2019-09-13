Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning, CI drops below 1,600

Of the actives, I-Stone gained 1.5 sen to 19 sen, while Green Packet and Vsolar were both flat at 25.5 sen and 10.5 sen respectively. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning, with losses in Digi, Petronas Gas and Petronas Chemicals dragging the index down.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 4.1 points to 1,596.9 compared to Thursday’s close of 1,601.0.

At the opening, the market barometre was 0.31 point lower at 1,600.69.

An analyst said the index turned lower after about 35 minutes of trading on lack of follow-through.

He said some investors also opted to stay on the sidelines following the current lack of impetus locally.

Of the heavyweights, Digi and Petronas Gas dropped six sen each to RM4.66 and RM16.20.

Petronas Chemicals decreased five sen to RM7.46 and IHH Healthcare depreciated four sen to RM5.65.

Of the actives, I-Stone gained 1.5 sen to 19 sen, while Green Packet and Vsolar were both flat at 25.5 sen and 10.5 sen respectively,

The FBM Emas Index contracted 14.31 points to 11,268.76, the FBMT100 Index decreased 13.93 points to 11,103.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 29.82 points to 11,776.59.

The FBM Ace lost 19.30 points to 4,509.49 and the FBM 70 inched up 42.83 points to 13,915.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 8.54 points to 15,541.85, the Plantation Index reduced 2.19 points to 6,800.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.45 point down at 152.44.

There were 241 gainers and 269 losers on Bursa Malaysia, while 323 counters remained unchanged, 1,146 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 642.70 million units worth RM309.66 million. — Bernama