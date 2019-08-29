Ringgit ends easier over fears of global economic slowdown

The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today amid the US-China trade tussle, stoking concerns among traders of a slowdown in the global economy.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.2150/2200 against the greenback from 4.2110/2150 yesterday.

A dealer said investors are awaiting data on the China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August 2019, which is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It was traded stronger against the yen at 3.9671/9729 from 3.9798/9847 and versus the euro at 4.6685/6745 from 4.6704/6753 previously.

The local unit was lower against the Singapore dollar at 3.0370/0410 from 3.0330/0370 and vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.1381/1446 from 5.1353/1419. — Bernama