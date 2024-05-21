PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help micro, small and medium enterprises adopt and implement the use of 5G networks for their businesses, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the MoU will be inked soon, within a week or two.

“This is in the process. Since we have reached over 80 per cent of COPA (coverage of populated areas) and since the adoption at this time is satisfactory... but it can be improved.

“So the next step is for telecommunications companies or mobile network operators to complete the share subscription agreement process, their equity holdings in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB),” he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

Fahmi also said the Cabinet was informed that the first meeting of the DNB board of directors was held yesterday and representatives from the telcos, each of the five telcos was represented by a board member and given 20 days to make its decision. — Bernama

