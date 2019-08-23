Astro stocks ease following data breach

As of 11.03am, the company’s shares slid 0.68 per cent to RM1.45 with 30,700 shares traded. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Share prices of satellite television provider, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad fell in early trading after it suffered another data breach, the second known leak in the span of 18 months.

As of 11.03am, the company’s shares slid 0.68 per cent to RM1.45 with 30,700 shares traded.

In a statement yesterday, the company said it had noticed unauthorised access to its customers’ MyKad data which holds information including IC number, date of birth, gender, race and addresses.

It nevertheless said, the incident only affected a small fraction of its customers.

“Less than 0.2 per cent of our customers are affected in this incident and we are in the process of informing them.

“We have informed the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and the Department of Personal Data Protection,” it said, noting that the company is working closely with the authorities to address the issue. ― Bernama