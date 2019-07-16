Gamuda Land, Maxis form partnership to deliver 5G for Gamuda Cove

Customers at the Maxis counter in KLCC, Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Gamuda Bhd’s property arm, Gamuda Land and Maxis have formed a strategic partnership to appoint the communications and digital services company to create Malaysia’s first Maxis-delivered fifth generation cellular network technology (5G) township for Gamuda Cove, when 5G is launched in the country.

In a joint statement, the companies said the partnership will also see both parties exploring smart city and smart retailing solutions across all Gamuda Land townships in Malaysia.

Gamuda Land will also be working with Maxis to fibre up parts of Gamuda Cove with its high-speed broadband connectivity, opening up even more possibilities for digital services for the township’s community as well as businesses.

Gamuda Cove is Gamuda Land’s latest township development, comprising over 20,000 residential units upon full completion.

Located in the Southern Klang Valley along the Elite Highway with close proximity to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2, Gamuda Cove is envisioned to be a holistic township with residential, commercial, wellness, entertainment and educational components.

The partnership comes on the back of a previous collaboration in 2018 whereby Maxis provided a customised MaxisOne Home fibre plan for Gamuda Land’s twentyfive.7 township in Kota Kemuning. — Bernama