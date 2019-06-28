Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.1300/1350 versus the greenback compared with 4.1420/1460 June 27, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The ringgit ended stronger against the US dollar today in line with regional currencies on hopes of a positive outcome from the meeting between the presidents of China and the United States.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.1300/1350 versus the greenback compared with 4.1420/1460 yesterday.

A dealer said a majority of regional units, which have seen sharp changes in appetite, were set for meagre gains in the second quarter, hinged on developments in the Sino-US trade war and broad moves towards monetary policy easing.

“There’s intense interest in Saturday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for indications on whether the global economic outlook will brighten or darken,” he said.

At the close, the ringgit was higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0520/0568 from 3.0573/0620 yesterday and appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8354/8412 from 3.8420/8446.

The ringgit firmed up vis-a-vis the pound to 5.2352/2419 from 5.2649/2716 and rose against the euro to 4.7012/7085 from 4.7115/7165. — Bernama