RM4.9b in SSPN deposits up to May 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) recorded RM4.9 billion in Skim Simpanan Pendidikan Nasional (SSPN) or National Education Savings Scheme deposits up to last May since it was introduced in 2004.

The corporation’s chairman, Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the amount involved the opening of 4.1 million SSPN accounts.

“This increase shows that more and more Malaysians have realised the importance of financial planning in order to see their children attain higher education,” he said in his speech at the PPTN-meet-Customers Day and launching of SSPN Prize Draw 2019, here, today.

He said SSPN’s performance for the January-May 2019 period showed an increase of RM376.66 million compared with RM340.94 million within the same period in 2018.

SSPN is a savings instrument created by PTPTN for the purpose of higher education, offering two products, namely SSPN-i which was launched in 2004 and SSPN-i Plus, in 2015. — Bernama