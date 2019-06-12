Malay Mail

Ringgit ends firmer against US dollar

Published 51 minutes ago on 12 June 2019

The ringgit finished higher against the US dollar on June 12, 2019. — AFP pic
KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The ringgit finished higher against the US dollar today, boosted by some buying interest after the greenback slipped for the second consecutive day, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note improved to 4.1550/1600 against its US counterpart from 4.1610/1650 yesterday.

He said the ringgit maintained its upward trend versus the greenback on Wednesday amid growing expectations of a US interest rate cut next week, which would be positive news to emerging market currencies including the ringgit.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0446/0492 from 3.0484/0522 from Tuesday’s close and was higher at 4.7064/7137 from 4.7086/7148 against the euro.

The local currency was easier vis-a-vis the pound at 5.2922/2003 from 5.2874/2941 and depreciated against the yen at 3.8376/8426 from 3.8283/8324 previously. — Bernama

