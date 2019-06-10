Proton records highest monthly sales figure in almost four years

A look at the Proton 4S dealer outlet in Setia Gemilang June 8, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) sold 10,611 cars in May — its highest sales figure in 46 months.

The carmaker said the number of units sold during the month was 51.3 per cent higher compared with April — thus boosting overall sales growth for the first five months of 2019 to over 70 per cent year-on-year.

“Market share for the month is estimated to be at 17.2 per cent, marking another high point for the company since January 2016,” it said in a statement today.

Proton attributed the strong sales growth to the Proton X70, the company’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), with 2,439 units sold in May, bringing the total units delivered in the first five months of the year to 13,572.

“As such, the Proton X70 remains as the SUV market leader in terms of overall sales,” it said.

Meanwhile, the automotive company said the cumulative sales figure for recently launched models accounted for 36 per cent of its overall sales, adding that it had also received over 10,000 bookings to-date.

Chief executive officer Li Chunrong said Proton aimed to continue its sales growth by introducing improvements to its current model range and improving brand experience by opening more 3S/4S outlets.

“This will help to ensure that Proton’s brand image is improved as we continue to redefine our brand values in preparation for the introduction of more models that are jointly developed with Geely in the future,” he added. — Bernama