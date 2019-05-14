FBM KLCI trims losses further, broader market stays negative

Among heavyweight gainers, Digi rose nine sen to RM4.62, Public Bank added 18 sen to RM22.50 and Hartalega went up 16 sen to RM4.99. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed losses further at mid-afternoon today, supported by gains in selected heavyweights.

At 3pm, the barometre index shed 1.72 points to 1,599.37.

The index opened 20.24 points lower at 1,580.85.

However, volatility surrounding the escalating US-China trade tensions continued to dominate sentiments with market breadth remaining negative.

Losers continued to overwhelm gainers 528 to 298, with 360 counters unchanged, 723 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.99 billion shares worth RM1.36 billion.

Among heavyweight gainers, Digi rose nine sen to RM4.62, Public Bank added 18 sen to RM22.50 and Hartalega went up 16 sen to RM4.99.

Meanwhile, Nestle inched up RM1.60 to RM145.30 and Tenaga increased six sen to RM11.80.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Ekovest up one sen to 85 sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 19 sen and Lambo increased half-a-sen to 7.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 13.86 points to 11,260.68, the FBMT 100 Index was 14.30 points weaker at 11,101.25 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 29.70 points to 11,379.40.

The FBM 70 lost 27.47 points to 13,835.40 and the FBM Ace eased 38.84 points to 4,379.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 12.57 points to 16,529.30, the Plantation Index fell 95.75 points to 6,918.66 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.24 points lower at 163.53. — Bernama