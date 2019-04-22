Malaysia says ready to establish business network with Bosnia and Herzegovina

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said these networks would be in future infrastructure projects. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Minister of Entrepreneur Development (MED) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof reiterated Malaysia’s readiness to establish business networks and linkages with Bosnia and Herzegovina during his official working visit there on April 19-21.

In a statement, he said these linkages would be in future infrastructure projects, renewable energy (hydro power) and tourism, as well as intensifying collaboration in the halal industry.

During his official visit, he had a walkabout with Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Trade Chamber president Nemanja Vasić to the Malaysia Entrepreneur Halal Carnival (MEHC) 2019 in Sarajevo to further promote products and services showcased at the exhibition.

He also delivered an entrepreneurship lecture entitled ‘Prospects on Halal Market and Entrepreneurship’ at the University of Sarajevo’s School of Economics and Business which was attended by 53 Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students.

Topics discussed included the need to establish a unified Halal certification system, a proposal to form a joint institute to enhance innovation and student exchange programmes, as well as the need to stimulate the tourism industry to create more spin-off industries.

Mohd Redzuan also met with 34 Malaysian exhibitors at the MEHC 2019, where he suggested these companies enhance their business networking and export in bulk to reduce logistics costs.

He announced that the MEHC 2019, which took place on April 18-20, achieved sales of RM1.1 million, with potential sales amounting to RM25 million. — Bernama