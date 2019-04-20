MSAM 2019: PM to officially launch PNB's annual flagship event tomorrow

PNB president and group chief executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said MSAM is aimed at raising the financial literacy level among Malaysians, and has attracted about 3.8 million visitors since its inception in 2000. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUNGAI PETANI, April 20 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) flagship event, the Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM), which enters its 20th edition this year, will be officially launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow.

The event, in the vicinity of the Amanjaya Mall here, began on April 19 and ends April 25.

PNB president and group chief executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said MSAM is PNB’s annual flagship unit trust event, aimed at raising the financial literacy level among Malaysians, and has attracted about 3.8 million visitors since its inception in 2000.

He said the MSAM moves from state to state and in recent years, has been staged in secondary towns after having covered all state capitals.

It was held in Batu Pahat, Johor, last year and attracted over 216,800 visitors from the state and neighbouring areas.

Abdul Rahman said MSAM 2019 was being held in collaboration with the Kedah state government and the location of Sungai Petani was proposed by Dr Mahathir, while aimed at drawing some 150,000 visitors to it.

This year’s event also provides multiple platforms and activities for visitors to explore and understand the journey of their investments.

“There will also be a showcase of all PNB’s strategic companies, with the public being able to see the strength of the companies that they invest in, through their unit trust holdings with Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd. “We hope through this effort, unit holders and society at large, will gain an enhanced awareness of the correlation between risks and returns,” he added.

In conjunction with the 20th year of the MSAM which is also part of PNB’s corporate social responsibility initiative, a new logo has been introduced.

The logo, Abdul Rahman said, reflects the close collaboration between the government, the unit holders and PNB, together with its investment companies.

PNB’s corporate partners for MSAM 2019 are Malayan Banking Bhd, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, S P Setia Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd which are in the Rakan Premier category.

Sime Darby Bhd, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd, MNRB Holdings Bhd, Takaful Ikhlas Bhd, MIDF Bhd, Sime Darby Property Bhd, Perodua and Heitech Padu Bhd are the Rakan Utama partners, while Duopharma Biotech Bhd, Velesto Energy Bhd and CCM Bhd are the Rakan partners.

Abdul Rahman said the week-long event will be packed with programmes and activities suitable for all ages such as the Cabaran Pengurusan kewangan ASNB, Jejak Pelabur Bijak Maybank and Jejak Pelabur Cilik S P Setia.

MSAM 2019 will also be offering visitors a variety of exciting prizes, including a Perodua Aruz, a Honda Dash motorcycle and an iPhone during the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, those who enter the “e-Peraduan” contest stand to win a Ford Ranger 2.2L XLT, a Toyota Vios 1.56 and a Yamaha R25 motorcycle, among others.

A special draw, by exhibitors, among them the Cabutan Rezeki IKHLAS Khas by Takaful IKHLAS also awaits visitors who choose to take up existing family takaful protection plans at the event.

They are eligible to participate in the special draw with three winners for the main price, namely ASNB unit products worth RM5,500, RM 4,500 and RM3,500.

Those participating in its general takaful protection plan stand to win the main price of a Takaful Ikhlas personal accident protection with three winners receiving coverage of RM500,00, RM300,00 and RM200,000 respectively. — Bernama