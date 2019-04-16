Hong Kong stocks end with sharp gains

Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 16 — Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one per cent today, recovering from early selling to join a regional advance, with eyes now on the release of Chinese economic growth data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.07 per cent, or 319.15 points, to close at 30,129.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.39 per cent, or 75.81 points, to 3,253.60 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, climbed 2.09 per cent, or 36.11 points, to 1,760.02. — AFP