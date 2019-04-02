Bitcoin briefly hits US$5,000 after 20pc surge

It was not immediately clear what was behind the rally in virtual currency prices. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 2 — Bitcoin briefly touched US$5,000 (RM20,420) today, its highest level since late November, while other cryptocurrencies also surged.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, Bitcoin rose as much as 20 per cent in Asian trading to briefly touch the US$5,000 mark before settling at US$4,730 by 0700 GMT (3pm Malaysia Time), up 14 per cent on the day; still its biggest one-day gain since April of last year.

Ethereum’s ether and Ripple’s XRP, two other large cryptocurrencies, also jumped higher.

