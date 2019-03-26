Sapura Aerospace Technologies to build RM100m hi-tech facility

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits exhibition booths after the opening of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition in Langkawi March 26, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LANGKAWI, March 26 — Sapura Aerospace Technologies, a joint venture between Sapura Industrial Bhd and two Japanese aerospace companies, will be investing RM100 million over the next five years to build a high-technology facility on a 2.02-hectare site in the Greater Klang Valley.

The two Japanese companies are Wada Aircraft Technology Co Ltd and Aero Inc.

Sapura Industrial in a statement today said Sapura Aerospace Technologies plans to construct a purpose-built high-specification facility with more than 200 staff to be trained under specially-designed programmes and accreditations.

“Production is expected to ramp-up in 2021. Sapura Aerospace Technologies is envisaged to immerse itself into, and contribute significantly to, the Malaysian aerospace ecosystem,” it said.

The exchange of joint venture agreement documents was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (LIMA’19) exhibition which begins today until March 30 at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and Resorts World Langkawi.

Sapura Industrial said the shareholders' agreement represents a synergistic collaboration between the three companies in incorporating Sapura Aerospace Technologies, which will provide manufacturing and assembly of aerospace components, sub-assemblies, tooling, jigs and fixtures, for the aerospace industry in Malaysia, Japan and globally.

“Sapura Aerospace Technologies will benefit from the aggregated and combined resources of the three shareholders which will bring together 110 years of manufacturing experience, a 1,500-strong team, and the operations of 11 aerospace facilities.

“It will synergistically and quickly deploy the expertise of these three companies in various areas of aerospace manufacturing, business management, customer reach and deliverability,” it said.

It said the companies would share capabilities including manufacturing experience and facilities, technical expertise, human resource development, professional network and business support.

“Sapura Aerospace Technologies will also provide better service and competitive solutions to existing and potential customers who are major players in aircraft manufacturing and provide a good platform to expand its customer base in Japan, Malaysia and globally,” it said.

It said the joint venture company is among the first Malaysian companies offering a specialised and focused suite of services, particularly in high-value chain aircraft assembly and machining works, to Malaysian, Japanese, regional and envisioned global potential customers.

It added that the specialised expert services to be offered by Sapura Aerospace Technologies include advanced machining, assembly of large key sections of aircraft, advanced manufacturing, high-level engineering and a wide variety of manufactured materials which could potentially attract customers such as Boeing and Airbus. — Bernama