Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Bursa Malaysia continued its stay in the green territory at mid- morning, lifted by gains in selected blue chips.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.14 points higher at 1,687.68 from Friday’s close of 1,680.54.

The index opened 1.29 points better at 1,681.83.

Market breadth was slightly negative with losers overtaking gainers 321 to 302 with 345 unchanged, 926 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.57 billion shares worth RM630.07 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM9.50, IHH climbed eight sen to RM5.86, CIMB was two sen better at RM5.50, while Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.24 and Public Bank was flat at RM24.48.

Of the most actives, Sapura Energy was half-a-sen lower at 36sen but its warrant ticked up half-a-sen to 14 sen, Iris bagged one sen to 15 sen, Orion increased 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen while PUC was unchanged at 11 sen.

Tenaga topped the gainers’ list, accumulating 26 sen to RM12.94 while Carlsberg led the losers after falling 46 sen to RM25.28.

The FBM Emas Index was 31.38 points firmer at 11,790, the FBMT 100 Index grew 32.78 points to 11,635.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 46.20 points to 11,794.28.

The FBM Ace Index leapt 69.01 points to 4,903.46 but the FBM 70 was 27.35 points lower at 14,181.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 6.67 points higher at 17,543.78, the Plantation Index advanced 12.22 points to 7,268.41 while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.10 of-a-point easier at 170.60. — Bernama