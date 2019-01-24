Digi net profit up to RM1.54b in FY18

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Digi.Com Bhd's net profit rose to RM1.54 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18) from RM1.48 billion in the previous year.

Revenue increased to RM6.53 billion from RM6.34 billion, while basic earnings per share stood at 19.82 sen versus 18.99, the mobile service provider said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

As for the fourth quarter, it recorded strong contributions from postpaid and internet businesses, underlined by its well-implemented digitisation and efficiency strategy.

The company closed the quarter with RM1.48 billion in service revenue, now serving 11.7 million customers on its network.

“For 2019 outlook, we expects to deliver sustainable service revenue growth and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation development by better serving the existing base, growing the high average revenue per user base, maintaining network parity and operational excellence initiatives,” it said. — Bernama