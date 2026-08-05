KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin began a two-day official visit to Vietnam today to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

He said the visit marks his first official trip to Vietnam since being appointed Defence Minister.

Mohamed Khaled, who arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, is scheduled to meet Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen Phan Van Giang.

“Malaysia and Vietnam have long enjoyed close defence ties.

“The renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation in December 2023 reflects the commitment of both countries to further strengthen bilateral relations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He expressed hope that the visit would elevate Malaysia-Vietnam defence ties to a higher level while creating more opportunities for cooperation that would benefit both countries and contribute to regional peace and stability. — Bernama