GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — The eastbound route on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), from Batu Maung to Batu Kawan, will be temporarily closed from 8pm on August 8 until 3am on August 9.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) said in a statement today that the closure was to facilitate the Cultural Night Run 2026.

However, the westbound route from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung will remain open, as will routes from Bandar Cassia and the Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP) to the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

JKSB advised motorists travelling from Penang island to the mainland during the closure to use the Penang Bridge.

It also urged highway users to comply with traffic signs and instructions throughout the closure to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users. — Bernama