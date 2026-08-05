KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The concessionaire of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) has been instructed to immediately repair the damaged safety fence and review long-term measures to enhance safety following a collision involving a vehicle and a herd of elephants at KM274.6 northbound along the Cheneh-Chukai stretch last night.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said an inspection at the site found that the existing safety fence had collapsed, believed to have been damaged after being struck by the herd of elephants passing through the area.

“The technical team is already on site to assess the extent of the damage and coordinate the repair works as soon as possible. I have been informed that the repair works will begin no later than tomorrow (Aug 6, 2026),” he said in a post on X today.

As an initial preventive measure, he said the LPT2 concessionaire has also been instructed to increase the frequency of patrols, particularly at night, in high-risk areas to monitor wildlife movement and ensure the safety of highway users.

He said the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has also been directed to hold discussions with the LPT2 concessionaire and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to identify more effective long-term solutions.

Apart from wildlife mitigation measures, Nanta said he has also instructed that a proposal to improve lighting in high-risk areas, including the installation of LED lights, be studied to assess its suitability and the need for its implementation.

He said the incident is being taken seriously as it not only involved the safety of highway users but also reflected the growing challenge of managing human-wildlife conflict.

He also expressed sympathy to the two people injured in the accident and advised highway users to remain vigilant, observe speed limits and exercise extra caution, particularly when travelling through areas identified as wildlife crossing routes.

Yesterday, a husband and wife were reported injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in collided with a herd of elephants crossing the LPT2. — Bernama