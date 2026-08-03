KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) has strongly denied a viral social media claim alleging that the party has decided to withdraw from the Unity Government.

Its secretary-general Datuk Loretto S. Padua Jr described the claim as yet another malicious fabrication deliberately created to tarnish the party’s image.

“The irresponsible parties behind this not only resorted to spreading slander but also went as far as forging a party document to make it appear as though it was an official statement issued by me,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohammad Yusof Apdal also confirmed that the document titled “Parti WARISAN Menarik Diri Daripada Kerajaan Perpaduan” (Parti Warisan Withdraws from the Unity Government) is fake.

The Lahad Datu Member of Parliament stressed that, as Warisan’s representative in the Federal Government, no decision or official announcement had been made by the party’s top leadership on the matter.

“I urge the public not to be easily misled by or share fake documents intended to confuse the people and fuel speculation,” he said in a media statement.

Mohammad Yusof stressed that any official position or decision by Warisan would only be communicated through the party’s official communication channels and authorised leaders.

He also reminded the public to verify information before sharing it and to reject all forms of slander and the dissemination of fake news. — Bernama