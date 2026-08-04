KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation across various sectors, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), the halal industry, food security and human capital development, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post last night he said the commitment also encompassed efforts to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border crime.

Anwar said the matter was discussed during a courtesy call by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who began a two-day official visit to Malaysia today.

“The visit is being held in conjunction with the Third Malaysia-Cambodia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, scheduled to take place on Aug 4.

“It also serves as an important platform ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Cambodia in 2027, reflecting the close friendship and enduring strategic partnership between the two countries,” he said.

Anwar said that as Asean member states, Malaysia and Cambodia shared the responsibility of preserving peace, strengthening regional unity and realising the Asean Community Vision 2045 for a more prosperous future for the region.

He also expressed hope that Malaysia-Cambodia relations would continue to grow stronger, creating more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. — Bernama