PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting multi-agency efforts to safeguard Malaysia’s borders against illegal activities, including through close cooperation with enforcement authorities following the recent drug-related case involving a Malaysian pilot in Indonesia.

The airport operator told Bernama that it would provide any assistance required in relation to the case while continuing to work closely with relevant agencies to strengthen security and enforcement efforts at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“MAHB remains committed to supporting these multi-agency efforts to safeguard Malaysia’s borders against illegal activities and will provide any assistance required in relation to this case,” MAHB said.

MAHB clarified that its Aviation Security (AVSEC) team is primarily responsible for preventing acts of unlawful interference that may jeopardise the security and safety of civil aviation and air transport.

It said AVSEC implements stringent security protocols and deploys advanced screening systems calibrated to detect threats such as explosives, weapons and other dangerous items.

“The baggage handling system at KLIA is designed around these critical security priorities. All checked baggage departing through KLIA for both passengers and airline crew are subject to aviation security screening in accordance with established security requirements,” it said.

MAHB noted that the detection, investigation and enforcement of offences involving illegal substances that do not pose a direct threat to aviation safety and security fall within the mandate of relevant law enforcement authorities.

These include the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Royal Malaysia Customs Department in relation to drugs, contraband and other illegal substances, while the Department of Wildlife and National Parks handles matters involving wildlife trafficking.

It said these agencies carry out their respective functions at the airport in accordance with applicable laws and enforcement procedures, while MAHB supports their efforts through close operational cooperation and information sharing.

According to MAHB, between January and July this year, KLIA’s AVSEC team collaborated with PDRM in intercepting more than 30 attempts involving the smuggling of illegal substances via the airport.

The clarification follows the arrest of a 39-year-old Malaysian pilot in Indonesia on July 29 over an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs following his arrival from Malaysia.

Indonesian authorities said the seized drugs comprised about 70,114 ecstasy pills and four grammes gross of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of Rp60 billion (Rp1 million = RM225.20).

They said preliminary investigations indicated the suspect was suspected of having smuggled narcotics into Indonesia on previous occasions and believed to be linked to an international drug trafficking network, with investigations continuing to identify other members of the syndicate and the intended recipients of the drugs.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has launched a probe into whether aviation security procedures were followed in relation to the incident.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Capt Norazman Mahmud said the matter would be assessed from a regulatory perspective, including the airline’s compliance with aviation security requirements and the airport operator’s screening processes. — Bernama