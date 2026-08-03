KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The prosecution has objected to the application by the daughter of the late former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin for a stay of proceedings in her case, which involves charges of failing to declare shareholdings in five companies in 2023.

Earlier, Asnida Abdul Daim’s counsel Muhammad Nizamuddin Abdul Hamid filed the application to refer several questions of law to the Federal Court, on the grounds that they involve legal issues similar to those in the case of the late minister’s widow, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, who faces charges of failing to declare her assets.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip, in objecting to the application, submitted that while the legal issues are similar, the facts in the two cases are distinct.

“The copy of the application for stay was served on us via email last Friday. As such, I request that the court grant us 14 days to file our reply affidavit,” he said during today’s mention of Asnida’s case.

Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad then set August 17 for the prosecution to file its reply affidavit, with the defence’s response due by September 1.

The court has fixed September 8 for further mention of the status of the application.

On April 7, Asnida, 65, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of intentionally furnishing a sworn written statement that did not comply with the terms of a notice under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), dated November 8, 2023.

The notice had been served on Asnida on November 14, 2023, by a MACC officer holding the rank of Commissioner or higher, requiring her to declare her shareholdings as specified.

The shareholdings in question involve five companies: Amiraz Sdn Bhd, Arida Farms Sdn Bhd, Kangkung Catering Sdn Bhd, Transgrade Sdn Bhd and Gajah3 Foods Sdn Bhd.

The offence was allegedly committed at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on December 13, 2023. She is charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to RM100,000, upon conviction. — Bernama