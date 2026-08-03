GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) will discuss Umno’s position in the state government at a meeting on August 8 as it steps up preparations for the next general or state election, state PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow said the matter had yet to be formally discussed but was expected to be among the issues raised when the coalition receives reports from subcommittees tasked with preparing for the next polls.

“So far, we have not discussed this issue,” he told reporters when asked whether there were plans for Umno to withdraw from the Penang unity government.

“Yesterday, I announced that Penang PH will hold a meeting on August 8 to receive reports from the subcommittees that were set up several months ago to coordinate preparations for the general election or state election, although we still do not know when either will be held.

“I believe the issue of Umno or Barisan Nasional’s position in the Penang state government will also be discussed at that meeting,” the Penang chief minister said.

Penang’s unity government administration currently includes one Umno representative on the state executive council, Datuk Rashidi Zinol, who oversees the rural development, agrotechnology, food security and entrepreneurship portfolio.

Chow said the performance of PH’s component parties apart from DAP would also be among the topics discussed at the state PH meeting.

“I was only speaking from the perspective of a DAP leader.

“The results showed that our partners did not win many seats, and that will also be discussed,” he said.

Commenting on the state government’s readiness should a general or state election be called in the near future, Chow said the political landscape was constantly changing and all possibilities had to be considered.

“Politics changes every day, so we have to consider every possibility. If the situation changes, we have to think about what is best.

“In any case, we leave it to the state and central PH leadership to determine the direction. I cannot make that decision on my own,” he said.