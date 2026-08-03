KOTA BHARU, Aug 3 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) expects the Super El Niño phenomenon, forecast to peak towards the end of this year, to increase the risk of fires in the state due to hotter and drier weather, while significantly reducing the likelihood of major floods this year.

Its director, Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the state could face a fairly severe drought, and advised the public not to carry out open burning, which could trigger fires, adding that the department had received 2,197 fire-related emergency calls from January until now, compared with 373 calls recorded throughout last year, making Kelantan the second-highest state for open fires after Kedah.

“We have found that most open fires are caused by deliberate burning for land clearing and agricultural purposes, rather than occurring spontaneously.

“We advise the public not to carry out open burning because legal action can be taken against offenders, and several cases have already been referred by the Department of Environment (DOE) for prosecution,” he told reporters after the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s monthly assembly here today.

Yesterday, media reported that Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan are among the states most likely to face severe drought conditions when the Super El Niño is expected to reach its peak later this year.

Meanwhile, Farhan Sufyan reminded individuals involved in gold panning activities to prioritise safety, as the activity carries a risk of drowning if proper precautions are not observed.

He said although the state government permits gold panning to stimulate economic activity, participants should remain vigilant, particularly those who are inexperienced or new to the activity.

“They should obtain information about the conditions at the location and know the initial steps to take in the event of an emergency.

“They must also be aware of weather conditions, especially heavy rain upstream, which can cause river water levels to rise suddenly. They are also advised to wear life jackets as a personal safety measure,” he said.

Two men were reported to be killed in May after being buried in a two-metre-high riverbank collapse while engaged in gold mining activities at a tributary in the Jerimbong Oil Palm Estate area.

Farhan Sufyan also shared that the Jom Renang (Let’s Swim) programme for children aged below 15 had attracted 320 participants out of the targeted 400 in the state as part of efforts to reduce drowning incidents.

He said 25 drowning deaths were recorded in Kelantan in 2025, while six fatalities have been recorded so far this year. — Bernama