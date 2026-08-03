KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has called for stray-dog enforcement to be carried out without cruelty, saying authorities must balance animal welfare with public safety following the death of a dog named Rocky during a Klang council operation.

Amirudin said the operation in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah on July 29 was conducted by the Klang Royal City Council, or MBDK, following complaints from the public.

“There must be a middle ground on this issue. While some people are concerned about animal welfare, others are concerned about public safety,” he told The Star when asked about Rocky’s death during the operation last week.

“The authorities take action based on complaints involving stray dogs. The government’s priority is to safeguard the interests of the people.

“However, enforcement must not be carried out in a cruel manner.”

He made the remarks after launching the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Auditorium Dewan Jubli Perak in the Sultan Abdul Aziz building in Shah Alam.

Rocky died during an MBDK operation to capture stray dogs in the neighbourhood, prompting criticism from animal welfare advocates and residents over how the operation was conducted.

The council has denied breaching its standard operating procedures, saying the animal died during a struggle after a person claiming to be its owner intervened and disrupted the capture.

Amirudin said the issue of stray dogs had also been raised by Pelabuhan Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri during a sitting of the Selangor state assembly.

He added that the state government took both public complaints and the management of stray animals seriously.