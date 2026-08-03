GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — An Indonesian woman and her Bangladeshi boyfriend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of a five-year-old boy last month.

Dina Hayati, 30, and Sany nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Noor Idayu Salim. No plea was recorded, however, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged with common intention to murder the child, who is the woman’s son, in the living room of a house on the second floor of Lintang Merak, Sungai Dua, at around 9.30am on July 23.

The charge was brought under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Danial Amir Saad appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were unrepresented.

The court denied bail for both accused and set October 6 for the next mention of the case, pending the chemist’s and post-mortem reports.

The media previously reported that the Indonesian woman and her Bangladeshi boyfriend had been remanded for seven days, beginning July 24, to assist in investigations into the death of the five-year-old boy.

The victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Penang Hospital, where medical staff discovered bruising on his body. — Bernama