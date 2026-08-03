KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The government is engaging with landowners surrounding Bukit Kiara to implement a previously announced 300-metre ecological buffer zone to protect a rare firefly species recently rediscovered in the federal park.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said discussions with the affected stakeholders were ongoing following Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) announcement of its plan to establish the buffer zone around Bukit Kiara.

“The KL mayor said that he would create a 300-metre buffer zone, and we now have to talk to the landowners... that discussion is ongoing now,” she said during a panel discussion titled Business vs Nature: Who Wins and When? at the National Climate Governance Summit (NCGS) 2026, here today.

Hannah said the proposal followed the rediscovery of the rare species of firefly, which was believed not to have been recorded for more than a century, adding that the government had to strike a balance between environmental conservation and development, as landowners had paid substantial premiums for their land.

The proposed buffer zone follows DBKL’s announcement during an Earth Day programme last May to impose a 300-metre setback on a proposed development opposite the Bukit Kiara Federal Park after residents raised concerns over biodiversity, traffic congestion and the impact of nearby construction.

Hannah said the buffer zone was intended to safeguard the habitat while discussions with developers continued to find a practical solution.

Reflecting on the Taman Rimba Kiara dispute, Hannah said the seven-year process demonstrated that environmental conservation and housing needs could be reconciled through sustained engagement involving residents, government agencies, developers and civil society.

At the same time, she said the government is also strengthening collaboration with the private sector to support environmental conservation and improve urban liveability in Kuala Lumpur, with businesses encouraged to play a bigger role in driving sustainable practices.

Hannah said the government alone could not deliver reforms and that developers, financial institutions and businesses all had a stake in protecting green spaces and improving flood resilience.

“DBKL is engaging developers in reviewing redevelopment guidelines to ensure public open spaces created through new projects are meaningful and accessible, rather than fragmented pockets of greenery,” she said.

Partnerships with the private sector are also being expanded to support environmental initiatives, with Hannah noting that banks have begun contributing funding for programmes to activate and maintain protected parks. — Bernama