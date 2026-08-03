BUTTERWORTH, Aug 3 — The Malaysian Social Work Profession Council will be established soon after the Social Work Profession Act comes into force, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the ministry was currently proceeding with the gazettement process for the Social Work Profession Act following the passing of the bill by both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“The Social Work Profession Bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat and we are also grateful that it was passed by the Dewan Negara last week. We will now proceed with the gazettement process to enable it to come into force as an act.

“Once the act comes into force, the first step will be to establish the Malaysian Social Work Profession Council,” she told reporters after launching the 360° Kita Bersama Programme at the Seberang Jaya Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) here today.

Lim said the council’s components and membership had already been stipulated in the bill, allowing the establishment process to begin once the act takes effect.

When winding up debate on the bill in the Dewan Negara, she said the Malaysian Social Work Profession Council would have an inclusive membership comprising representatives from the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academia and social work practitioners nationwide.

She said the council would oversee the registration of social work practitioners, set professional competency standards and manage ethical and disciplinary matters involving social workers.

According to Lim, the enactment of the act was important to strengthen professionalism in the social work field, while protecting the public from individuals who misuse the title of social worker without the necessary qualifications, as well as recognising the profession as an important career. — Bernama