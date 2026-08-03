GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not resort to racial or identity-based politics in its bid to retain Penang, said Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said the coalition would continue to seek support through its record of inclusive governance and development.

Responding to questions on whether identity politics employed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) could gain traction in Penang, Chow said PH remains committed to governing for all communities.

“For Pakatan Harapan in Penang, we will continue with the state’s development agenda,” he said at a press conference in his office today.

“We have always been an inclusive government that provides welfare and develops the state for all the people,” he added.

He said PH hoped voters of all races and religions would judge the state government based on its performance when deciding whether to renew its mandate in the next state or general election.

Chow was commenting on remarks by PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who reportedly said PN could capture more states, including Penang, if the political formula between PH and BN continued.

He said the statement was likely made following the success of cooperation between BN and PN, particularly in Negeri Sembilan, where the alliance won several seats.

“I think this view was expressed following the success of the cooperation formula between BN and PN, which for the first time formed a specific collaboration to advance the agenda of Malay and Muslim unity,” he said.

Chow said the alliance now viewed the cooperation as a model that could be replicated in other state elections, with ethnic composition naturally forming part of each coalition’s electoral calculations.

“So, it is up to each side to decide on the strategy they believe will help them achieve victory,” he said.

When asked whether PH faced a communication problem with Malay or Chinese voters, particularly following electoral trends in Negeri Sembilan and Johor, Chow said it was premature to draw such broad conclusions.

“I think that conclusion is too general. If you look at the results in the constituencies held by DAP, they still show a satisfactory level of support,” he said.

He added that cooperation between BN and PN would naturally consolidate support among their respective supporters while also mobilising voters who did not share their political alignment.

“The question is whether we want to bring politics in that direction when we have long tried to resist and address such developments,” he said.

He said in the end, it is a democracy so the people will be the ones to decide.