KUALA PILAH, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that investigations arising from the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) must be conducted transparently, with no protection afforded to anyone found to have committed wrongdoing.

He said the report should serve as the basis for identifying those responsible for any misconduct uncovered by the commission.

“The RCI has determined who was at fault. As prime minister, I have instructed that the matter be investigated transparently.

“There must be no more cover-ups. We have waited long enough,” he said while addressing the ‘Kuala Pilah Berselawat and Negeri Sembilan Munajat Perdana’ programme at Dataran Melang here yesterday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan and his deputy Marhamah Rosli, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) yesterday published the 211-page RCI report into TH’s management and operations between 2014 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had always been open to criticism and advice, stressing that the government was working hard to rectify the shortcomings of previous administrations.

“Criticise me. Advise me. But do not insult me. If there are shortcomings, and of course there are, then point them out.

“But give us the opportunity and the space to correct past mistakes and weaknesses and improve the situation, especially in uplifting the dignity of Muslims and Malays who need assistance. Islam must be upheld through deeds and action,” he said.

In a separate development, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, urged voters in Negeri Sembilan to choose leaders based on their integrity, trustworthiness and commitment to public service, rather than sentiment or hatred.

“Vote not based on sentiment or hatred. If there are leaders of good character, who work hard, do not steal and are not corrupt, support them.

“That is why I am here to support (Datuk Seri) Aminuddin Harun as menteri besar. I know his record. There are no allegations of missing timber, missing contracts or money being siphoned overseas,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, with 867,151 ordinary voters set to cast their ballots on Saturday to elect new assemblymen.

Earlier, the Kuala Pilah Berselawat and Negeri Sembilan Munajat Perdana programme brought together several prominent religious scholars and preachers, including Sheikh Khaleel Ismael Elias, Sheikh Mahmood Al Wosabi and Habib Nael Ben Taher.

The programme also featured selawat recitations, a tausiyah (religious talk) session and a nasyid performance by the UNIC group. — Bernama