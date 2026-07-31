IPOH, July 31 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a vessel carrying 41 Indonesian undocumented migrants in the waters of Teluk Senangin near Batu Malang near Lumut early this morning.

Perak MMEA director Capt (M) Mohamad Shukri Khotob said a MMEA patrol boat moved to the location to intercept the vessel following a public tipoff at 12.40 am.

“During the operation, the vessel’s skipper acted aggresively to escape and conducted several dangerous manoeuvres to avoid being detained.

“The vessel also rammed the MMEA boat four times, which threatened the safety of the personnel,” he said in a statement today, adding that the MMEA personnel managed to block, intercept and detain the vessel at 3.35am.

Inspections of the vessel revealed 29 men and 12 women, aged 21 to 57, believed to be undocumented migrants from Indonesia, who were then escorted along with the vessel to the Kampung Acheh Royal Malaysian Customs Department Jetty and handed to the Perak Maritime Investigating Officer for further action, he said.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama