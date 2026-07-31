KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Three members of a family were killed while another woman was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker lorry along Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang near Gua Sejuk in Kelantan early this morning.

The victims who died were an adult man, a woman and a young boy, BuletinTV3 reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call regarding the crash at 7.16am.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene about 36 minutes later and found all the victims trapped inside the vehicle.

All victims were extricated using specialised rescue equipment.

The bodies were sent to Gua Musang Hospital for post-mortem procedures, while the injured victim was also taken to the same hospital for treatment.