KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — DAP senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran has filed a police report against a video circulating on social media that alleges the party is a communist organisation.

In the clip, a man wearing a Barisan Nasional vest is heard rejecting DAP on the grounds that it is a communist party, according to a statement on Facebook.

“DAP is not a communist party and is not founded on any communist ideology,” Lingeshwaran said, stressing that the party is multiracial, upholds the Federal Constitution and supports Malaysia’s parliamentary system.

He described the recording as “malicious and baseless” and warned that it could undermine racial harmony.

“I strongly and firmly deny these baseless accusations,” he said, adding that DAP is a democratic party rooted in constitutional principles and parliamentary democracy.

Lingeshwaran argued the video was designed to provoke hatred, damage the party’s reputation and inflame racial tensions.

He urged authorities to investigate under the Sedition Act 1948, Sections 505(b) and 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also called on Malaysians to remain vigilant, reject racial hate politics and avoid being misled by false information spread for narrow political interests.