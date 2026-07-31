KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Riyadh Air has launched direct flights between Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur, making the Malaysian capital its first gateway into South-east Asia.

In a statement today, the Saudi Arabian carrier said it began its inaugural Riyadh-Kuala Lumpur service on July 30 and will operate three weekly return flights between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The new nonstop service marks a strategic expansion for Riyadh Air, strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, one of South-east Asia’s most dynamic markets,” it said.

Riyadh Air chief executive officer Tony Douglas said the new route is more than a direct connection between two capital cities as it serves as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and the broader Asean region.

“By facilitating seamless travel for business, tourism, and education, we are actively supporting Saudi Vision 2030 while delivering an elevated, digitally led travel experience for our guests,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said Riyadh Air’s entry as the ninth West Asian airline serving KLIA further strengthens the airport’s connectivity with a region that is becoming increasingly important for tourism, trade and investment.

“For Malaysia Airports, this is about continuing to build a network that gives guests greater choice while strengthening KLIA’s role as a gateway between South-east Asia and the rest of the world.

“We look forward to supporting Riyadh Air as it establishes its presence here and grows its connectivity through Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The inaugural service was marked by ceremonies in Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur, beginning with a check-in event at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

In Kuala Lumpur, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at KLIA was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Osamah Dakhel Al-Ahmadi, Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Muniayan, Mohd Izani, Riyadh Air chief commercial officer Vincent Coste, and senior airport and government officials. — Bernama