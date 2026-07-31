KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — A plumber was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Sessions Court here for attempting to murder a teenage girl two months ago.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim convicted Gambu Kumbit, 29, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The accused was charged with using a knife to stab the undocumented teenager, 16, in the neck inside a toilet of an unnumbered house in Penampang on May 7.

According to the facts of the case, Gambu went to the house to collect on a debt and encountered the girl who was in the toilet washing her face.

The teenager proceeded to scold and curse at the accused, who left but returned with a knife in his hand.

As the girl screamed for help, Gambu stabbed her twice in the neck and pushed her until she fell onto the floor, and uttered the words ‘let you die here’ at the victim.

The victim was found by a neighbour and later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor DK Afiqah Alya Ak Johari @ Pg Johari. — The Borneo Post