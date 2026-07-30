SEREMBAN, July 30 — The government must act swiftly to restore public confidence in Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and safeguard the rights of depositors following the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into the pilgrim fund, Pakatan Harapan (PH) said.

PH Election Department Secretariat chief Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad said a comprehensive investigation and firm legal action should be taken against anyone involved in alleged misconduct so as to protect the interests of the fund’s nine million depositors.

He said any evidence of misconduct or abuse of power must be met with prosecution in accordance with the law, without compromise, to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“PH commends the government for releasing the Tabung Haji RCI report, which clearly demonstrates its continued commitment to good governance, accountability and transparency,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had successfully restored TH’s financial management, noting that 75 per cent of the RCI’s recommendations had already been implemented.

“As a result, TH’s assets now exceed its liabilities, enabling it to declare a 3.5 per cent dividend for 2025. Another significant reform is the prohibition on politicians serving in Tabung Haji and all its subsidiaries,” he said.

Saifuddin also urged the government to further strengthen governance and enhance the independence of oversight mechanisms to ensure past shortcomings are not repeated.

“This should serve as a stark reminder that the hard-earned savings of Muslim depositors entrusted to Tabung Haji are a sacred responsibility that must never be abused,” he said.

Yesterday, Communications Minister and Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil announced that the Cabinet had agreed to declassify and make public the RCI report covering TH’s management and operations between 2014 and 2020.

The 211-page report, which examines issues relating to TH’s management and operations, was published by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) on its website last night. — Bernama