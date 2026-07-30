GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — The Penang state government is considering organising the annual Pesta Pulau Pinang at Seberang Perai towards the end of this year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the cultural festival could be held on a smaller scale in North Seberang Perai.

“We have received a proposal from federal government agencies to co-host the pesta in another site. So we are deciding on that as well,” he said at a press conference after opening the Stakeholder Engagement Symposium on the Draft Transit-Oriented Development Master Plan for Sungai Nibong today.

He added that the proposed site is located in a Perda area in Kubang Menerong.

Chow said the state financial department had been given the mandate to discuss the matter with Perda.

“There are several options presented,” he said.

The first option was to stop organising the pesta at the Sungai Nibong site during the construction period of the LRT station and depot.

“The second option is to continue holding pesta on the nearby plots at the site that do not have construction works,” he said.

However, Chow said the state executive council did not agree with the option due to safety concerns as construction works would be ongoing nearby.

“The third option was to hold pesta at a separate location, so we took this proposal from Perda into consideration as well as we feel it is more appropriate for a short-term period,” he said.

He said the state would make a final decision on the proposal within a month as sufficient time was needed to organise the festival.

On the original Pesta site in Sungai Nibong, Chow said the draft Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Master Plan covers about 23.47 hectares (58 acres).

Only two hectares (five acres) of the TOD Master Plan were allocated for the pesta component, while another 4.8 hectares (12 acres) would be used for a public park.

“This means there will be a total 17 acres for the pesta and park components under the draft TOD master plan,” he said.

The pesta and park components will include a cultural centre, an auditorium and a hall for performances.

“There will also be a fun fair component and it will be open all year round instead of only a few months during year end like the current pesta,” said State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.