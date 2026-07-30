KUALA TERENGGANU, July 30 — Terengganu continues to record an increase in commercial crime cases, with 1,009 cases recorded in the first six months of this year compared to 995 cases during the same period last year.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said cybercrime accounted for the highest number of cases at 980; followed by counterfeit currency (13 cases); offences under the Moneylenders Act 1951 (Amendment 2011) (12 cases); criminal breach of trust (three cases); and other cases (one case).

He said that commercial crime cases this year also recorded an increase in total losses, rising from RM20,198,493.73 between January and June last year to RM21,035,250.57 during the same period this year.

“Losses from cybercrime cases involving various syndicates, including love scams, non-existent investment schemes and phone scams, recorded the highest amount at RM20,938,370.57 between January and June this year.

“As such, the public is reminded to remain vigilant and be aware of the various fraud tactics employed by syndicates, which are becoming increasingly widespread. Verify information through the applications or official channels provided by the police or government before making any payments,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said, however, that the total number of arrests decreased to 402 in the first six months of this year, compared with 458 during the same period last year. — Bernama