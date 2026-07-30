KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) has confirmed that four inmates from the Perlop Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Perak, who escaped on Friday (July 24), have been rearrested.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said all four were detained in the Sungai Siput district with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local villagers.

Following the arrests, he dismissed a viral message claiming that the inmates were in the Bandar Baru Bangi area in Selangor and posed a danger to the public, which had caused concern among residents there.

“The viral message is false as all four inmates escaped and remained within the Sungai Siput district before they were rearrested,” he said in a statement today.

Ruslin said the AADK had launched an immediate internal investigation into the incident and would take disciplinary and legal action if any negligence or non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) were found among the staff involved.

He urged the public not to disseminate unverified information, warning that those responsible for spreading false news could face legal action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other relevant laws. — Bernama