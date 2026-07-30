KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The works of acclaimed Malaysian journalist, writer and educator Adibah Amin should be incorporated into the school curriculum to instil the values of unity, tolerance and nationhood among younger generations, former Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Zainun Ali said.

The Universiti Malaya Pro-Chancellor said Adibah’s writings remained highly relevant as Malaysia continued to navigate issues of race, religion and social cohesion.

“Currently, there is a seeming lack of understanding and tolerance of race and religion.

“If some agency can be moved to incorporate stories written by Adibah Amin in schools, as part of the curriculum, it will go a long way towards planting the seeds of nationalism in the hearts and minds of our children and young people,” she said in her speech at A Tribute to Adibah Amin: Book Reading programme at Monash University Malaysia here yesterday.

According to a statement from Monash University Malaysia, Zainun described Adibah’s As I Was Passing as a precious collection whose significance would endure beyond the era in which it was written.

“It is not an understatement to say that Adibah Amin’s collection of stories in As I Was Passing is precious. Some stories are stories of the hour, whilst some are for all times. Adibah Amin’s As I Was Passing belongs squarely to the latter,” she said.

The tribute brought together distinguished figures from journalism, literature, education, the arts and civil society to celebrate the legacy of Adibah, who was unable to attend due to ill health.

A recipient of the Southeast Asian Writers Award, Adibah is widely recognised for her contributions as a journalist, novelist, educator and translator. Her As I Was Passing columns, written under the pen name Sri Delima and published in the New Straits Times during the 70s and 80s, captured the humour, warmth and humanity of everyday Malaysian life.

Meanwhile, Monash University Malaysia President and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the university was pleased to celebrate Adibah’s work and Malaysia’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

Although Monash was often viewed as a STEM-focused university, she said the institution also sought to embrace Malaysia’s cultural diversity and celebrate the talents and achievements of Malaysians.

Organised by the Monash University Malaysia Library and Learning Commons, the programme featured readings of selected excerpts from the commemorative legacy edition of As I Was Passing: Glimpses of Malaysian Life by five guest readers, alongside a video showcasing Adibah’s life and contributions.

First compiled into a book in 2009, As I Was Passing chronicles Adibah’s observations of Malaysian society and continues to resonate with contemporary discussions on identity, community and nationhood. — Bernama