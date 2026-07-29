SEREMBAN, July 29 —Police have opened an investigation paper against Jempol Member of Parliament Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli over a campaign speech in Seremban Jaya which was alleged to contain seditious elements.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the investigation was launched following a report lodged by a 55-year-old man who was dissatisfied with a social media video post showing the politician’s campaign speech.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 4(A)(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement here today.

Media reports yesterday stated that DAP had lodged a police report against Shamsulkahar following allegations that he issued defamatory remarks linking the party to a caricature deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor during the Negeri Sembilan State Election campaign.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama