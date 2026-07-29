PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad today announced that it avoided an estimated 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2025, based on public transport usage averaging 1.31 million passenger trips a day.

Outgoing Prasarana president and group chief executive Amir Hamdan said the achievement was among the key highlights in Prasarana’s Sustainability Report 2024/2025, which outlines the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“Our network displaced up to 377,000 cars from the road each day, avoiding an estimated 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and contributing directly to Malaysia’s transition towards a lower-carbon future.

“Public transport is not merely part of the solution to climate change; it is one of the strongest enablers of sustainable, liveable and connected cities,” he said during the inaugural launch of the report at Menara Prasarana here.

Amir said the report, themed The City on the Move, is the first sustainability report published in Prasarana’s 28-year history.

He added that the report aligns with the Prasarana Sustainability Blueprint 2023–2030, a strategic roadmap launched in December 2023 to support the goal of achieving a 40 per cent urban public transport modal share by 2030.

As Malaysia’s largest public transport operator by ridership, Amir said sustainability has become an integral part of the company’s operations and decision-making, rather than a standalone initiative.

“Today, sustainability goes beyond environmental sustainability.

“It is equally about creating positive social impact and strengthening governance so that organisations remain resilient, accountable and trusted,” he said.

Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad said sustainable mobility is not only part of the solution to climate change but also a key enabler in creating healthier, more liveable and resilient cities.

“Our cities account for nearly 70 per cent of global carbon emissions, while transport contributes about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.

“So the opportunity before us is clear.

“Sustainable mobility is not merely part of the climate solution; it is one of the most powerful tools we have to create healthier cities, strengthen our economy and enhance the quality of life for future generations,” he said.

The full report is available on Prasarana’s website.