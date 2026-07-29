KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is aiming to increase its average daily ridership to 1.7 million passengers by 2027 by improving the reliability and availability of its rail and bus services, while encouraging more people to shift away from private vehicles.

Prasarana Group Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad said the target is based on the company’s encouraging performance, having recorded an average of 1.3 million passenger trips per day last year.

“This increase in public transport usage has taken about 377,000 private vehicles off the road each day, preventing approximately 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions throughout 2025,” he said at a press conference following the launch of the Prasarana Sustainability Report 2024/2025 today.

He said Prasarana would continue prioritising service reliability and availability to ensure its trains and buses remain the preferred mode of transport for commuters.

Mohd Nasir expressed confidence that the target is achievable with the opening of the Shah Alam Line last month and the upcoming commencement of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Earlier in his speech, he said the initiative extends beyond encouraging the use of public transport, as it also contributes to the development of cleaner, more connected, inclusive, and resilient cities.

“This is important because cities around the world account for nearly 70 per cent of global carbon emissions, while the transport sector contributes about one-quarter of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

He noted that sustainable mobility is not only a key solution to addressing climate change but also one of the most effective ways to build healthier cities, strengthen economic growth, and improve the quality of life for future generations.

On the sustainability report, Mohd Nasir said it reflects Prasarana’s continued commitment to strengthening Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices while supporting Malaysia’s aspiration to develop greener, more inclusive, and resilient urban centres.

“The report not only measures our achievements to date but also demonstrates Prasarana’s commitment to advancing the sustainability agenda in the years ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prasarana President and Group Chief Executive Officer Amir Hamdan said that as of June, four of the company’s five rail lines had achieved their Mean Kilometres Between Failures (MKBF) targets.

He said the Ampang, Kelana Jaya, and Sri Petaling lines each recorded one million MKBF, while the Monorail Line achieved its target of 150,000 MKBF.

“As for our bus services, we remain on track to fully integrate electric buses into our fleet by 2037.

“In 2025, we will deploy the final batch of diesel buses to replace ageing vehicles in stages, while upgrading 11 depots with charging infrastructure to support future electric bus operations.

“By September, our first electric buses will begin serving the public, marking another important milestone in our journey towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility,” he said. — Bernama