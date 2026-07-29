SEREMBAN, July 29 — The claim that Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s victory in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election will lead to the redelineation of the State Legislative Assembly constituencies, thus reducing Malay and Muslim power, is an unhealthy campaign that is trying to scare the people.

PH communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the redelineation process can indeed be done after a period of eight years as provided, but the stance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet is clear to ensure that there is not too big a gap in terms of the number of voters between the constituencies in a state.

“We will not compromise on anything that gives the impression that we want to reduce Malay or Muslim power. For me, such claims are an unhealthy campaign that is trying to scare the people,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Negeri Sembilan Bureau Office, here today.

He said this when commenting on claims by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan that PH’s victory in Negeri Sembilan has the potential to change the state’s political landscape through an increase in the number of state assembly seats.

Takiyuddin reportedly said that the state assembly constituencies that have a large number of voters and is currently represented by PH is likely to be split into several new constituencies in the future.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also PKR Information chief, said that the record of the administration of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in developing Islamic values in the state should be used as the basis for voters’ consideration in this Saturday’s state election, rather than entertaining allegations that are not based on facts.

He said the opponents’ baseless allegations were only intended to intimidate voters, while the state government’s performance showed continued commitment in all aspects, especially towards the development of Islamic institutions and the welfare of the Muslim community.

“We know it may be difficult for Takiyuddin to acknowledge that under the administration of Tok Min (Aminuddin), the number of new mosques built under this government is the largest.

“The amount of zakat collection is also the highest, while the allowances given to imams and the like are also among the highest compared to previous times,” he said. — Bernama