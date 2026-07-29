KOTA KINABALU, July 29 — Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is challenging his conviction and five-week jail sentence for contempt of court over remarks made regarding the inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The party confirmed today that its legal team will immediately file a notice of appeal to the High Court. While Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan found the former Sabah chief minister guilty of contempt, the court stayed the execution of the prison sentence, allowing Shafie to remain free pending the appeal.

Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr stated that the party respects the court’s decision but is committed to the appellate process.

“The court has also allowed the five-week prison sentence to be stayed while awaiting the appeal,” he said in a statement.

The conviction stems from a political ceramah held in Kinabatangan in September last year. During the “Jelajah Inspirasi DSSA P187 Kinabatangan” programme, Shafie questioned the ongoing inquest and allegedly claimed the teenager had been murdered.

The court ruled that these remarks had the potential to interfere with the proceedings intended to determine the cause and circumstances of Zara’s death.

In his own statement, the Semporna MP echoed this sentiment, asserting that the legal battle is about more than his own reputation.

“The case has never been about me, but about a young girl whose tragic death deeply touched the hearts and conscience of our nation,” Shafie said.

“My hope, as it has always been, is to uphold truth, for justice to prevail and to strengthen public confidence in our institutions.”

Shafie added that he would continue to fulfill his duties as an elected representative, maintaining that his commitment to “truth, justice and accountability” remains unchanged.

He declined further comment as the matter is now before the appellate court.